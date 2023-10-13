Fair Play Ending Explained & Spoilers: What Happened at the End?

The trigger for this is Luke’s big mental breakdown at their workplace, where he reveals their secret affair to their colleagues and destroys the conference room during an important meeting.

The root cause of Emily and Luke’s breakup is the slowly changing power dynamic between them. At the film’s beginning, Emily and Luke start their relationship on a great note, where they get engaged and sneak around at work.

Emily was heartbroken and frustrated upon seeing Luke’s true nature. This contributed to her decision not to put in a good word for Luke to Campbell and their colleagues. Moreover, Emily already got into trouble because of a poor trading call Luke made, which caused the company to lose $25 million, for which she took the fall. Thus, it was wise on her part not to recommend Luke for a promotion. headtopics.com

Early in Fair Play, Campbell, while out drinking with Emily and their colleagues, reveals that Luke is only in the company as a favor to someone else and is actually not talented enough for the position he is working in. This is proven true when Luke makes a poor trading call that results in the company losing $25 million.

