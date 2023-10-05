Failure of single component caused Washington seaplane crash that killed 10, NTSB says

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the Sept. 4, 2022, crash, said Thursday that a single component of a critical flight control system failed, causing an unrecoverable, near-vertical descent into Puget Sound's Mutiny Bay near Whidbey Island.

Evidence showed the failure happened before the crash, not as a result of it, investigators concluded. The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter turboprop operated by Renton-based Friday Harbor Seaplanes. It was headed to the Seattle suburb of Renton from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, when it abruptly fell into Mutiny Bay and sank.

Witnesses said, and video showed, that the plane had been level before climbing slightly and then falling, the NTSB said. “The Mutiny Bay accident is an incredibly painful reminder that a single point of failure can lead to catastrophe in our skies,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said in a news release.and issued a recommendation that all operators of the DHC-3 planes immediately inspect that part of the flight control system. headtopics.com

The NTSB in its final report recommends that the Federal Aviation Administration and Transport Canada require operators of those planes to install a secondary locking feature, so “this kind of tragedy never happens again,” Homendy said.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Failure of single component caused Washington seaplane crash that killed 10, NTSB saysU.S. investigators have confirmed that a mechanical issue caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last year.

Failure of single component caused Washington seaplane crash that killed 10, NTSB saysU.S. investigators have confirmed that a mechanical issue caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last year.

Failure of single component caused Washington seaplane crash that killed 10, NTSB saysU.S. investigators have confirmed that a mechanical issue caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last year. The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the Sept. 4 crash, said Thursday that a single component of a critical flight control system failed, causing an unrecoverable, near-vertical descent into Puget Sound. Last October, the NTSB issued a recommendation that all operators of the DHC-3 planes immediately inspect that part of the flight control system. The NTSB in its final report recommends requiring operators of those planes to install a secondary locking feature.

Failure of single component caused Washington seaplane crash that killed 10, NTSB saysU.S. investigators have confirmed that a mechanical issue caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last year

NTSB reveals likely cause of Whidbey Island floatplane crashFamily members of Manny Ellis are also expected to take the stand Thursday afternoon.

98109NTSB seaplane crash report.pdf