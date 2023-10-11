Fact Check: Videos show Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in May 2021, not October 2023

after a surprise attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Oct.

The incident was part of a period of escalation between Israel and Hamas in May 2021, when the two sides fired thousands of rockets at each other, before agreeing to a truce after 11 days of fighting, Miscaptioned. Video shows Israeli airstrike hitting the 14-storey Al-Shorouk tower block in Gaza and its aftermath in May 2021.

Fact Check: Video shows Israel striking Gaza tower in 2021, not 2023Footage of an Israeli airstrike in 2021 that collapsed Gaza’s Al-Shorouk tower block has been falsely captioned on social media as showing a 2023 response to an attack on its soil from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Rescuers search for survivors after Israeli airstrikes hit GazaPalestinians in Gaza gathered in front of a destroyed house to look for survivors after airstrikes from Israel targeted several areas on Monday.

Israeli warplanes pound downtown Gaza City as war stretches into fourth dayWar claims at least 1,600 lives thus far

Drone Footage Reveals Gaza Devastation After Israeli StrikesHarrowing video and eyewitness photos show how homes and buildings have been destroyed, killing hundreds of Palestinians, as Israel retaliates against Hamas.

UN rights chief condemns Israeli 'siege' of Gaza, militants' taking of hostagesIsraeli retaliatory air strikes against the Hamas militant group struck residential buildings and schools across the Gaza Strip, U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday, adding that 'sieges' were illegal under international law.