Fact Check: Graphic video of girl burned by mob is from Guatemala, not Israel

A 2015 video of the lynching of a 16-year-old girl in Guatemala has been misrepresented online as showing a young Israeli woman being burnt by a “Palestinian mob” amid the ongoing war between the militant Islamist group Hamas and Israel.

The clip, which shows the young woman being beaten and then lit on fire as a group of people look on, has been shared onwith the caption, “Do we have a dirtier, more hateful and more savage people than this?!! They burned alive a 14 year old girl that captures in Israel.

The social media posts carry the text: "Update on the girl captured at the festival," referring to a dance party near Kibbutz Re'im in Southern Israel

