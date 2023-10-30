FACT CHECK: False Claim that Netanyahu Created Hamas Seeks to Explain Intel Failure

CLAIM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for creating and supporting Hamas to thwart a Palestinian state.

Israelis have been focusing on the war effort, but a few attempts to trade blame for the disaster have already emerged. On Sunday, Netanyahu deleted a tweet in which he insisted that he had not been informed by the security agencies about the imminent threat of a Hamas attack — which may have been true, but the timing of his attempt to evade blame risked disrupting military unity. He erase the tweet and apologized.

Hamas does not exist because of Israel. It is the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational radical organization with branches across the world. It is true that when Hamas emerged in the 1980s, Israel saw it as a possible counterweight to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which was a nationalist and terrorist organization. Israel mistakenly believed that a religious organization would be less militant and violent. That policy was rapidly dropped. headtopics.com

It is possible (though not provable) that Netanyahu defended his decision to allow the Qatari funding by arguing that Hamas was a counterweight to the Palestinian Authority. But the divisions between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas were not created by Israel and did not need Israeli encouragement. Hamas ousted the Palestinian Authority from Gaza in 2007 in a violent coup that involved throwing rivals off rooftops.

Regardless, details are emerging that help explain the evident intelligence failure by Israel — and the United States — in failing to predict and prevent the devastating Hamas terror attack on October 7, in which more than 1,400 people were brutally murdered. headtopics.com

