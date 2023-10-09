Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

Tsai said in a National Day address that the international community views stability in the Taiwan Strait as an “indispensable component of global security and prosperity.”across the Taiwan Strait in an effort to intimidate the population of 23 million, who strongly favor the status-quo of de-facto independence.

Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party will seek to maintain power in elections next year against the Nationalists, who officially support unification between the sides that divided amid civil war in 1949. headtopics.com

“Neither side can unilaterally change the status quo. Differences across the strait must be resolved peacefully,” Tsai said. Tsai also referred to Taiwan’s recent launch of a home-built submarine as a major breakthrough in efforts to re-energize the domestic arms industry,

“We took a big step forward in our national defense self-sufficiency and further enhanced the asymmetric capabilities of our military,” she said. The ceremonies with marching bands from Taiwan, Japan and the U.S. also underscored Taiwan’s split personality as a self-governing democracy whose national symbols and state institutions were founded on mainland China after the Manchu Qing dynasty was overthrown in 1911. headtopics.com

Now in the opposition, the Nationalists continue to support China’s goal of eventual unification between the sides. Former president and party leader Ma Ying-jeou and other Nationalist politicians boycotted this year’s ceremonies because the government used the term “Taiwan” rather than the official name of the Republic of China in English references to the occasion.

