Facebook Messenger Introduces HD Photo Sharing and Other Updates

Facebook Messenger now allows users to share HD photos, which are essentially 4K photos. Previously, 4K photos were heavily compressed and their quality depended on network conditions. With the new update, photos will be less compressed and users will have the option to share in 4K by tapping the 'HD' button. Additionally, Messenger now supports file sharing up to 100MB, making it easier to share videos without splitting them.

The update also introduces a new album-sharing feature for group chats

Facebook Messenger HD Photos 4K File Sharing Album-Sharing Group Chats

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Messenger Introduces High-Definition Photo Sending and Larger File SupportMessenger is adding new features such as high-definition photo sending and support for larger files up to 100MB. Users can also create shared albums and add new connections with QR codes.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Meta says it’s fixing ‘HD’ photo sharing in Facebook MessengerMeta is rolling out a new “HD” toggle that will let Facebook Messenger users share 4K photos at a lower compression rate, and it’s adding shared albums to group chats.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

WhatsApp Introduces Shortcut to Open Photo LibraryWhatsApp is releasing a feature that allows users to quickly open their photo library by long-pressing the attach button within the chat bar.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

OnePlus Introduces AI Eraser Feature for Photo EditingOnePlus is launching its new feature called "AI Eraser" on select devices this month. The AI Eraser uses GenAI to remove unwanted elements from photos, allowing users to tweak or erase objects in their images. The feature will be integrated into the OnePlus Photos gallery app and will seamlessly replace the chosen area with a background that matches the surroundings and style of the image.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Google Introduces Magic Editor for Major Photo Edits Using AIGoogle's Magic Editor feature uses generative AI to make major edits to photos without professional tools. Examples include moving people, erasing backgrounds, and enhancing colors. This feature was revealed at Google I/O 2023.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

What does a check mark mean on Facebook Messenger?Ever wondered what those check mark icons in Facebook Messenger actually mean? In this guide, we'll go over what each of these icons indicate.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »