Facebook Introduces Vertical Video Player for Mobile

Facebook is launching an updated mobile video player that will bring the vertical look made ubiquitous by TikTok and Reels to all of the platform’s video content. The new video player will debut on iOS and Android in the US and Canada in the next few weeks before launching globally in the months to follow.

