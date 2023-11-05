Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery for ACL Injury

The Facebook co-founder revealed his injury on Friday via an Instagram post in which he said he "tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it." Zuckerberg included several photos of himself at an undisclosed hospital that shows the executive prior to his surgery and then after the procedure with his wife Priscilla Chan comforting him during his recovery.

The fight with Elon Musk never took place, with Zuckerberg saying during the summer via a post on Threads that "we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on." "I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit," Zuckerberg said. "Still looking forward to doing it after I recover." The Meta CEO has taken an interest in MMA and competitive fighting in recent years and has been training in a variety of martial arts, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

