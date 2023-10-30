Facebook and Instagram launch a paid ad-free subscription

Meta is launching a paid subscription that will remove ads from Facebook and Instagram. The service is available throughout the European Union and will be offered for around €9.99 per month on the web or €12.99/month on iOS and Android to account for those platform’s additional fees. The subscription is meant to address concerns by the European Union around Meta’s ad targeting and data collection practices.

“We respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them,” Meta writes in a blog post announcing the new subscription. Meta says it will continue to offer free access to its products for people who do not wish to pay. The company says the experience for nonpaying users will not change and its existing ad preference tools will remain available. The ad-free subscription will only be available to people 18 and older.

