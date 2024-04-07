FAA to Investigate Engine Cowling Incident on Southwest Airlines Flight

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will investigate after an engine cowling on a Southwest Airlines flight returned safely to Denver International airport. The plane had been headed to Houston but was towed back to the gate.

Southwest said it was flying passengers on another plane to Houston approximately three hours behind schedule. The plane entered service in early 2017.

