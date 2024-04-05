FAA Investigating Whether Southwest Airlines Plane Came Close to Air Traffic Control Tower

The Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ) is investigating whether a Southwest Airlines plane came close to an air traffic control tower after it veered off course during an attempted landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. On March 23, around 1 p.m., an air traffic controller instructed the crew of Flight 147 to perform a go-around at LaGuardia Airport. The plane had veered off course due to inclement weather, according to the FAA .

Southwest told FOX Business that the flight had encountered "turbulence and low visibility" at the airport. The flight diverted and landed in Baltimore. The FAA told FOX Business in a statement that it "is investigating and will determine if the aircraft flew over the tower at LaGuardi

