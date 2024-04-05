FAA investigating Southwest flight that went off course during landing attempt

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Scripps News that they are investigating a concerning incident that happened last month when a Southwest -operated aircraft went off course during a landing attempt at New York's LaGuardia Airport in inclement weather. The FAA said an air traffic controller instructed the crew of the Southwest Airlines operated flight 147 to"perform a go-around," as it was having trouble landing in the bad weather at around 1 p.m. on March 23.

SEE MORE: United Airlines is asking pilots to take time off in May Flightradar24.com data showed the plane flew as low as 300 feet, The Associated Press reported. An air traffic controller was heard on audio recordings speaking in a concerned tone telling pilots to climb back to 2,000 feet, LiveATC.net recorded. "He was not going to land on the runway," a controller was heard saying in audio recordings. The flight was diverted to Baltimore where the aircraft landed safel

