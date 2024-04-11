FAA Investigates Boeing Over Shortcut Allegations on Dreamliner Jets

The Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ) launched another investigation into Boeing after a whistleblower claimed the airplane manufacturer took shortcuts with its Dreamliner jets. Sam Salehpour, a Boeing engineer, alleged in documents to the FAA and an interview with The New York Times that the shortcuts taken when manufacturing the 787 Dreamliner jets could become a serious problem as the airplanes get older, raising even more questions regarding the company's manufacturing practices .

The FAA confirmed to FOX Business that it was investigating the report but didn't offer further details. "Voluntary reporting without fear of reprisal is a critical component in aviation safety. We strongly encourage everyone in the aviation industry to share information," the FAA said in a statement. "We thoroughly investigate all reports." FAA GIVES BOEING 90 DAYS TO DEVELOP PLAN TO ADDRESS 'QUALITY-CONTROL' ISSUES This comes as Boeing – which recently overhauled its leadership team – continues to deal with fallout stemming from the plug-in door that blew off an Alaska Airlines flight in January. In his report, Salehpour said he discovered quality issues with how Boeing was assembling the fuselage of the 787, according to the Times. It is fitted together by several large pieces from different manufacturers, according to Salehpou

