FAA Introduces New Airfield Surveillance Systems to Minimize Close Calls

The Federal Aviation Administration is rolling out new airfield surveillance systems to minimize the risk of close calls between aircraft on the runway. Austin-Bergstrom, Indianapolis, Nashville and Dallas Love will be the first airports to receive the surface awareness initiative system, which "will reduce the risk of runway incursions by improving air traffic controllers ’ situational awareness," the FAA said on Monday.
Shortly after the close calls, Nolen said that while air travel is coming back, the "long layoff, coupled with the increased technical nature of our systems, might have caused some professionals to lose some of that muscle memory." FAA ISSUES SAFETY ALERT TO AIRLINES AND PILOTS AFTER 'CONCERNING' NEAR-MISS INCIDENTS Additionally, he said the system is contending with the loss of experience given that the pandemic forced many seasoned professionals into retirement early.
