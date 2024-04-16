FAA Introduces New Airfield Surveillance Systems to Minimize Close Calls

The Federal Aviation Administration is rolling out new airfield surveillance systems to minimize the risk of close calls between aircraft on the runway. Austin-Bergstrom, Indianapolis, Nashville and Dallas Love will be the first airports to receive the surface awareness initiative system, which "will reduce the risk of runway incursions by improving air traffic controllers ’ situational awareness," the FAA said on Monday.

Shortly after the close calls, Nolen said that while air travel is coming back, the "long layoff, coupled with the increased technical nature of our systems, might have caused some professionals to lose some of that muscle memory." FAA ISSUES SAFETY ALERT TO AIRLINES AND PILOTS AFTER 'CONCERNING' NEAR-MISS INCIDENTS Additionally, he said the system is contending with the loss of experience given that the pandemic forced many seasoned professionals into retirement early.

FAA Airfield Surveillance Close Calls Runway Air Traffic Controllers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Season of Married at First Sight Introduces New CouplesThe new season of the reality TV show Married at First Sight features new couples who get married when they first meet each other. After eight weeks, they decide whether to stay together or get a divorce.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Origin of Garraka Revealed by Director (Exclusive)Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire introduces a new villain to the mix, Garraka.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Forget About Jedi & Sith, The Acolyte Is Even Bigger - & That's Great For Star Wars' FutureThe Acolyte introduces a brand new Force group

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

FAA considers curbing new routes for United Airlines following mishapsU.S. aviation authorities are considering drastic measures to curb growth at United Airlines, including preventing the carrier from adding new routes,...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

See the new Gulfstream G700 that just received FAA clearanceGulfstream Aerospace’s new Gulfstream G700 business jet just hit a major milestone by obtaining Federal Aviation Administration certification. The company announced the news Friday.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

United Airlines delays flights on two new routes amid FAA safety probeUnited Airlines delays flights on two new routes amid FAA safety probe

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »