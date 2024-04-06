FAA Advises Caution for Pilots During Total Solar Eclipse

The Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ) has issued a notice to airmen advising caution for pilots flying along the path of totality during the upcoming total solar eclipse . Airmen are urged to be vigilant as their aircraft may encounter airborne holding , re-routes, and traffic management measures during this period. Flight itineraries across the country could be impacted on Monday, as aircraft navigate the path of the eclipse.
Additionally, the FAA warns of possible delays as both aircraft and drones attempt to witness the celestial event in the skies. This eclipse holds particular significance due to the increased solar activity expected
