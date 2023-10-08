F1 Qatar Grand Prix Resuts: Verstappen Celebrates Championship with Another Win

Now three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen reigned supreme at a hot and humid Qatar Grand Prix to notch victory No. 14 of the season as several drivers suffered in the extreme conditions. Autoweek rounds up the main talking points from Lusail. Extreme Heat Knocks out Logan Sargeant Logan Sargeant valiantly tried to complete Sunday’s race but retired after 40 of the 57 laps due to ill health.

”Lusail is on the calendar through at least 2032 so a long-term solution is required for all parties.Verstappen’s Icing on the CakeVerstappen clinched his third world title in Saturday’s Sprint Race and Sunday was merely the icing on the cake as he dominated proceedings from pole position.

