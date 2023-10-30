Eye drops sold at Rite Aid, CVS and Target made in unsanitary facility, FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Oct. 27, 2023, advising consumers to stop using 26 over-the-counter brands of eye drops it says were made in an "insanitary" facility. (Getty Images)People have been urged not to use some eye drops that were made in what the FDA says was an “insanitary” facility.issued a “do not use” advisory on Oct.

The eye drops, the FDA said, were sold under the brands - CVS Health, Leader, Rugby, Rite Aid, Target Up&Up and Velocity Pharma. The FDA said its investigators “found insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility.”

People who bought the eye drops should discard them, the FDA said. The FDA said CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. "Products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased."

