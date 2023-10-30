Eye drop warnings: Don’t use these eyedrops from CVS, Target, Rite Aid and more

is warning consumers to not use several brands of eye drops due to the risk of eye infections that could lead to blindness.

The products are marketed under the brands CVS Health, Rite Aid, Target Up & Up, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health) and Velocity Pharma.

The FDA recommended a recall of all the products and advised consumers to discard them. Anyone with signs or symptoms of an eye infection - pain, redness, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, excessive tearing or discharge - after using these products should seek medical help. headtopics.com

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to buy but should not be purchased, the FDA said.

