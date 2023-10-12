Exxon buying Pioneer will trigger $71 million in executive windfalls

The top five executives at the U.S. shale operator are set to share $71 million in severance payouts, with Chief Executive Scott Sheffield on track to receive around $29 million, a review of regulatory filings and Reuters calculations show.

The award to Sheffield, who helped found the shale producer over two decades ago and was slated to retire at the end of 2023, represents a sum worth three times his base salary as well as all his pending equity awards for performance. Those will come due when the sale closes, expected next year.

Sheffield is one of the few Pioneer executives who will have a post-deal role - he is set to join Exxon's board.Known as golden parachutes, such payments are commonplace in corporate America and are intended to incentivize management to sell a company even if it means ending their own employment. headtopics.com

However, the size of the awards often stir controversy, especially if they are considered superior to benefits given to regular staff who face similar job uncertainty. Changes to pay packages that make executive compensation more lucrative in proximity to a sale announcement can also raise eyebrows.

Scott Sheffield, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, speaks to guests and investors during the OGIS conference for oil and gas companies in New York, April 8, 2014. headtopics.com

Pioneer said in a letter to staff on Wednesday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, that all oilfield employees, as well as most office workers, will be offered roles within the combined company. The expected payouts do not count whatever Pioneer stock management owns and will be acquired as part of the Exxon deal. Sheffield's family trust owns stock worth around $104 million, while Richard Dealy - who had been in line to succeed Sheffield as CEO, but will now head the transition team at Pioneer - has shares worth roughly $39 million, regulatory filings show.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Exxon buying Pioneer will trigger $71 million in executive windfallsExxon buying Pioneer will trigger $71 million in executive windfalls

Exxon, Pioneer deal is 'home run' for Exxon‘Reasonable’ price for premium acreage in the Permian

Exxon in talks to pay over $250 per share for Pioneer - Bloomberg NewsExxon in talks to pay over $250 per share for Pioneer - Bloomberg News

Exxon in talks to pay over $250 per share for PioneerTop U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) is in talks to pay more than $250 per share for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N), according to a person familiar with the matter.

Exxon in talks to pay over $250 per share for PioneerExxon in talks to pay over $250 per share for Pioneer

Exxon Mobil agrees to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for nearly $60 billion in all-stock mergerThis is breaking news. Please check back for updates.