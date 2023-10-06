As anyone who ever watched “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” can attest, sometimes you need to tear down something broken before rebuilding it right. So, hey, the House Republican majority is halfway there!For years, McCarthy and his congressional Republicans torched every other element of the government.

He’s down to negotiate on the finer points, but the gist is this: “The House should be restructured to promote governance by consensus and facilitate up-or-down votes on bills that have strong bipartisan support.”That left David wondering how Ukraine makes an impossible decision. Even as Ukrainians see the war with Russia as existential, they know they can’t keep fighting forever.

“We all want everything,” a Ukrainian opposition leader said at a dinner David attended. “But this is the real world, and we must make decisions from real options.” He was frustrated by the lack of any Ukrainian progress on the war’s front.Another reality check might be hard-right Republicans’ (see above) success blocking more Ukraine aid. Ukrainians still express certainty of U.S. support, but. headtopics.com

So it might be painful, even anathema to stomach, David writes, “but if Ukraine seriously questions whether it can survive a fight that might take many years, then it needs to think about a way to freeze this conflict on its own terms.”VAT (which is a national sales tax levied at each stage of a purchase’s production) could rake in $3 trillion for the United States over the next decade.

Climate tech is getting better, too, and advanced economies are coming up with increasingly creative ways to help the developing world pay for climate innovation. These “green shoots of innovation” aren’t enough on their own, the board writes, but they’re a start worthy of optimism. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

An ideologically extreme caucus mulls electing a more-extreme leaderThe Republican House caucus sits further to the right than any in recent memory. Jim Jordan sits further still.

Trump endorses Jim Jordan for House speakerReps. Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise have announced their bids for House speaker.

Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House Trailer Released by HuluHuluween kicks into gear with Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House.

Anyone who wants to be speaker of the House shouldn’t be speaker of the HouseTimothy P. Carney is the senior political columnist at the Washington Examiner and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He is the author of Alienated America: Why Some Places Thrive While Others Collapse, The Big Ripoff, and Obamanomics.

White House seeks a path forward on Ukraine amid House turmoilThe shock of the departure of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker creates an uncertain landscape for President Biden’s top foreign policy goal.

Starling House: A Cynical Protagonist Grounds This Strangely Sweet Haunted House StoryStarling House is a haunted house story about monsters that lurk in imagined places and those that exist in the harsh light of the real world.