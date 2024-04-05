Express-News Honored for Investigative Series on Preventable Deaths from Bleeding

For the second year in a row, the Express-News has been honored by Investigative Reporters and Editors, this time for “ Bleeding Out ,' a six-part series published in collaboration with the Dallas Morning News. The two-year investigation by reporter Lauren Caruba documented how dozens of deaths every day, from rural towns in Texas to major cities on both coasts, could be prevented with faster access to blood .

Nationwide, the vast majority of emergency medical providers are unprepared to adequately treat patients with severe bleeding, the investigation found. The series 'exposed a national health crisis: the tens of thousands of Americans who bleed to death from potentially survivable injuries each year,” according to the IRE citation recognizing the two papers. Caruba started work on the project when she was a member of the Express-News investigative team. When she left for the Dallas Morning News, she continued her reporting ther

