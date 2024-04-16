Explosive Performances Expected from Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox in NBA Play-In Tournament

That means we could get some explosive performances from Stephen Curry , one of the greatest point guards ever to step foot on a court, and De’Aaron Fox, the reigning Clutch Player of the Year award winner.

Furthermore, Curry posted 33.7 points per game on 48.8% shooting from the field during last season’s seven-game playoff series against the Kings; he scored 29 or more points in six of those seven games, falling just one point shy of his current betting line in last year’s Game 2. Curry could play 40 or more minutes in this matchup, as his career average is 40.9 minutes in elimination games. That is a substantial increase from his average of 32.7 minutes per game this season.

