Explosion at rally celebrating birthday of Islam's prophet kills 6 people in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb exploded at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in southwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least six people and wounding dozens of others, police and a government official said.
