Explosion and Fire in Downtown Seattle

A large fire broke out next to I-5 in downtown Seattle on July 21, 2023. Witnesses reported finding improvised explosive devices near a tent where drug users were smoking fentanyl. The explosion and subsequent fire were captured on video by the Washington State Department of Transportation. Seattle police officers, who were on an unrelated call, also recorded the audio of the initial explosion

. Witnesses later informed detectives that approximately 20 people were inside the drug tent when they noticed the bombs. Concerns were raised about the presence of guns in the fire, as a nearby hospital posed a potential risk

United States Headlines Read more: KOMONEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KOMONEWS: PCC Community Markets to close downtown Seattle location in JanuaryPCC Community Markets announced it will close its downtown Seattle location next year.

Source: komonews | Read more »

MYNORTHWEST: Video: Why is PCC closing in downtown Seattle?Gee Scott joins Seattle's Morning News to discuss PCC and why their flagship store is closing in downtown Seattle.

Source: Mynorthwest | Read more »

KOMONEWS: Downtown Seattle PCC closure sparks debate over City Council, public safetyStanding outside the PCC Community Markets grocery store in downtown Seattle Thursday, politics again flared up.

Source: komonews | Read more »

KOMONEWS: Seattle Council District 2 candidate Woo talks public safety, being 'Seattle nice'Tanya Woo says the top issue in District 2 is public safety, and she's running for Council because she wants the CID to have a seat at the table.

Source: komonews | Read more »

KOMONEWS: Body camera video shows response to encampment explosion outside Seattle hospitalNewly released body camera videos show the emergency response to an explosion at a homeless encampment outside Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Source: komonews | Read more »

NEWS4SA: Suspicious envelopes at Seattle synagogues deemed non-hazardous by fire departmentSFD) officials confirmed the substance found inside multiple suspicious envelopes at Seward Park synagogues Friday afternoon was not a hazard to the community.

Source: News4SA | Read more »