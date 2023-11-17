Exploring the World of Hitman and Assassin Movies

While director David Fincher’s Netflix-streaming hit The Killer has proven a hit with both critics and viewers, there are many more classic hitman and assassin movies that viewers ought to seek out. Hitmen and assassins have been central figures in crime cinema for decades. There is something endlessly intriguing about a cold-blooded killer who can take lives for money, and these characters have been murky, morally ambiguous antiheroes as often as they have been outright villains.

Michael Fassbender’s stoic unnamed lead character in David Fincher’s The Killer is the latest hitman to win over audiences despite his grisly career. While the end of Fincher's The Killer reaffirms itself as a successful hitman movie, there are many more entries into this genre that are worthy watches. Some are more comedic, wringing dark laughs out of the gruesome work of killing, while others are action-packed extravaganzas that feature bloody bullet ballet

United States Headlines Read more: SCREENRANT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCREENRANT: David Fincher's 'The Killer' References Classic Films and Showcases His Signature Style David Fincher 's latest movie The Killer features several references and details that point to other classic films as well as his signature directorial style. Michael Fassbender stars as the ruthlessly cold and calculated unnamed assassin who had a flawless reputation before making a costly error during a planned hit in France. The film consists of several Fincher-isms in its narrative structure, cinematography, themes, and frequent collaborators, constructed with a similar meticulous perfectionism as its eerie, unblinking protagonist.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SAPIENS_ORG: SAPIENS Podcast Season 5: Exploring Human StoriesJoin host Eshe Lewis on the fifth season of the SAPIENS podcast as she explores a range of human stories, from the origins of the chili pepper to how prosecutors determine criminality. Produced by House of Pod and supported by the Wenner-Gren Foundation.

Source: SAPIENS_org | Read more »

AKPUBLİCNEWS: Exploring Restorative Justice for Domestic Violence Cases in AlaskaA group in Juneau discusses the potential of restorative justice programs in reducing domestic violence and improving public health in Alaska. The state's Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault aims to explore the compatibility of these programs with domestic violence cases.

Source: AKpublicnews | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Northwestern removes interim tag, names David Braun head football coachNorthwestern University has named David Braun as the program's 30th head football coach, removing the interim tag from his title. Braun took over as interim head coach after Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing and abuse scandal. Braun led the team to a 5-5 record and impressed the university with his leadership and ability to overcome adversity.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

TEENVOGUE: The Immorality of Billionaires in Society'When a single billionaire can accumulate more money in 10 seconds than their employees make in one year... then yes, every billionaire really is a policy failure.' Why billionaires should not exist ⤵️ OpEd

Source: TeenVogue | Read more »

VERGE: The Evolution of Note-Taking AppsExploring the evolution of note-taking apps and the wide range of options available for storing and organizing information.

Source: verge | Read more »