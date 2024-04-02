Exploring the World of AI Art: 5 Tools to Try

Artificial intelligence tools are developing at a rapid pace, especially when it comes to generative AI engines that can produce something—a poem, a picture, a song, a video clip—based on short text prompts. If you're keen to explore the type of AI art that can now be rendered in seconds, we've picked out five solid tools to try. Tell these AI art generators what you're looking for, and you'll get a computer-rendered picture out the other end.

One key tip: Be as specific as you can be in your text prompts, and include as much detail as you can. That extends to the style of picture you want to create (from photorealistic to cartoonish) as well as what's actually in the frame. We'll leave it to you to weigh the ethical considerations around these AI tools when it comes to deciding how much to make use of the

PopSci / 🏆 298. in US

