Exploring the Unconventional: Makeup Artist Parsons Delves into History

The notorious makeup artist has painted a dense and uncharted history of contemporary makeup. From grinding cochineal insects into lipstick to chipping ancient lapis lazuli into eyeshadow, Parsons explores the unconventional. In an interview, she shares her love for her dog and her niche in the industry.





InterviewMag » / 🏆 484. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exploring the Taste of Fictional DrinksWe have teamed up with cocktail-designer Zoe Burgess to investigate the taste of fictional drinks from popular books and movies.

Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »

The Power of HabitsExploring the impact of habits on our lives and the difficulty of breaking them

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Lost Holiday TraditionsExploring the lost holiday traditions of our ancestors and the changing nature of Black Friday

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »

The Horniest Time of the Year: Holiday Hometown HookupsExploring the reasons why the holidays in one's hometown are the horniest time of the year and questioning the necessity of extensive guides for holiday hookups.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »

Senators Seek to Prevent Future President from Abusing Immigration PowersSenators negotiating new U.S. immigration restrictions as part of a deal to advance Ukraine aid are exploring ways to prevent a future president from abusing some of the executive powers on the table to control the number of migrants seeking asylum.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Man's Use of AI Deepfakes for Sexual FantasiesA 58-year-old man discusses how he uses artificial intelligence and deepfakes to fulfill his sexual fantasies, including reliving his 20s and exploring other desires. Despite feeling uneasy about keeping it a secret from his wife, it hasn't affected their marriage.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »