Exploring the Mythical City of Rome

Visiting the Italian capital brings history vividly to life, and you can sightsee simply by strolling, with regular reviving pizza, pasta and ice-cream stops. Rome , a place of mythology, gladiators and ice-cream, has an unparalleled hold on the imagination. The city centre feels like an open air museum, the gloriously intact Colosseum rising up at its ancient heart, and with millennia-old ruins and dazzling baroque at every turn.

Central Rome is fairly walkable, so stay centrally or somewhere with easy access to the centre by metro or bus and it’s easy to explore, hopping on the occasional metro or bus for longer journeys. Rather than specifically family-friendly sights, in Rome a family trip could encompass epic Roman ruins, chances to tell a lie at the Mouth of Truth, or cycling around the bucolic Villa Borghese park. Another plus is that Italians love children, and babies, especially, will get a fuss made of them wherever they g

