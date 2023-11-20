Exploring the Iconic Planets of the Star Wars Original Trilogy

The Star Wars original trilogy introduced viewers to so many iconic planets, and here's all you need to know about them all. It's impossible to overstate the creativity of George Lucas, the mastermind behind Star Wars. The galaxy he introduced viewers to was wonderfully immersive, and every world felt as though it had its own rich history and heritage. He would only continue expanding the Star Wars galaxy map throughout the original trilogy, and it has continued growing ever since.

The Star Wars prequel trilogy focused on worlds in the Galactic Core, notably Coruscant. Surprisingly, though, many of the planets seen in the original trilogy are situated on the Outer Rim, but there's a good reason for this; the Empire's might was centered on the Core, and the Rebel Alliance grew on the fringes, far from the Empire's reach. For all that's the case, though, many of these planets have proved to be increasingly important to Star Wars lore, and countless secrets of their histor





screenrant » / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daisy Ridley's Return to Star Wars Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023Daisy Ridley's return to Star Wars is made all the more important based on the films the actress has appeared in of late commercially underperforming. As was the case for several actors in the original Star Wars trilogy, Ridley was made a world-renowned star almost overnight when her casting in Star Wars: The Force Awakens was announced. The overwhelming success of Star Wars catapulted Ridley into stardom, something set to continue with upcoming Star Wars movies. As is known from Star Wars Celebration 2023, Ridley's return to the franchise was announced. Rey's New Jedi Order Star Wars movie was confirmed to be in development from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and writer Steven Knight. This would mean both Ridley and Rey Skywalker, one of Star Wars' strongest Jedi, have been absent from the franchise since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

High Republic Jedi Master Uses Dark Rey's Iconic Switchblade Lightsaber In Official Star Wars ArtRey’s dark side vision introduced a new switchblade-style lightsaber, but that lightsaber has another origin with a Jedi Master from the Old Republic.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

15 Crazy Fan Redesigns of Iconic Star Wars Characters That Are Better Than The MoviesCourtesy of creative fans, some Star Wars characters have gotten a few interesting changes to their designs that drastically alter their stories.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

First Ever 'Star Wars' Parody 'Hardware Wars' Sets Blu-Ray Release DateErnie Fosselius' pioneering Star Wars parody, Hardware Wars, has set a date for its Collector's Edition Blu-ray release.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

20 Years Ago Today, Genndy Tartakovsky's Clone Wars Changed Star Wars ForeverTwenty-six years after their first mention, in 2003 Clone Wars brought the conflict to TV for the first time—and shaped Star Wars' future for generations.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 637. / 22,5 Read more »

Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003): Where to Watch & Stream OnlineWondering where to watch Star Wars: Clone Wars online? Look no further, as we have all the streaming details right here.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 587. / 22,5 Read more »