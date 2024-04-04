Exploring the Heliopause: Scientists Develop Mission Concept

A future interstellar probe mission aims to travel beyond the heliosphere to the local interstellar medium to understand where our home came from and where it is going. The edge of the Solar System is defined by the heliosphere and its heliopause. The heliopause marks the region where the interstellar medium stops the outgoing solar wind. But only two spacecraft, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, have ever travelled to the heliopause.

As a result, scientists are uncertain about the heliopause’s extent and its other properties. Some scientists are keen to learn more about this region and are developing a mission concept to explore it. The heliosphere plays a critical role in the Solar System. The Sun’s heliosphere is a shield against incoming galactic cosmic radiation, like that from powerful supernovae. The heliopause marks the extent of the heliosphere’s protective power. Beyond it, galactic cosmic radiation is unimpeded

