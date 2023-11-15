Exploring Ocean Floor for Metals to Meet Global Energy Transition Targets

An illustration of a robot descending to the ocean floor from a support vessel. On the seafloor the robot is surrounded by potato-shaped rocks known as polymetallic nodules. The illustration transitions to show that nodules contain manganese, nickel, copper and cobalt. The metals in those nodules can be used to build electric vehicle (EV) batteries, cell phones, solar panels and other electronic devices. They are separate from rare earths, a group of 17 metals also used in EVs.

With climate change escalating, governments are under pressure to rein in emissions – especially from the transportation sector, which was responsible for about 20% of global emissions in 2022. By 2040, the world will need to use twice the amount of these metals as it is using today in order to meet global energy transition targets, according to the International Energy Agency. And the world will need at least four times today's amount in reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Many of the minerals that go into making an EV are becoming harder to find on land, pushing up mining costs in recent year

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SDUT: Hike of the week: Sunset Cliffs offers a peaceful walk with ocean viewsFind one of the best views in town, pretty flowers and more on this coastal walk near Ocean Beach and Point Loma

Source: sdut | Read more »

EATTHİSNOTTHAT: Top 7 Daily Floor Exercises for Women to Sculpt Leaner LegsIf you want to achieve a lean set of legs, it is important to focus on exercises that target the lower portion of your body. Here are seven daily floor exercises for women to sculpt leaner legs that can be done at home or anywhere.

Source: EatThisNotThat | Read more »

MİNDBODYGREEN: The mindbodygreen Podcast: Exploring Health & Well-beingOn this mbgpodcast, morganhousel joins mbg co-CEO JasonWachob to discuss how to optimize your happiness in a world that’s so fragile to chance. 🎧 Tune in here:

Source: mindbodygreen | Read more »

PASTEMAGAZİNE: Exploring the United Colonies' Crafted HistoryDelighting in the interaction with museum exhibits and observing how the United Colonies shapes history, the article discusses the apparent optimism and the thin line between history and propaganda.

Source: PasteMagazine | Read more »

INTERVİEWMAG: Exploring the Subculture of Bushwick ZoomersGasda examines the subculture of Bushwick zoomers, a niche that he previously explored in his work. The article discusses Gasda's unique perspective and his unconventional personality traits.

Source: InterviewMag | Read more »

NATGEO: The Legend of Paul Bunyan: Exploring America's Last Wild PlacesA rare dusting of snow blankets California’s Del Norte Redwoods State Park, one of the dozens of sites from Oregon to Maine where stories and statues of Paul Bunyan, a legendary figure in American folklore, celebrate the logging and timber industries.

Source: NatGeo | Read more »