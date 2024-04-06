Scientists are exploring hydrogen as a clean energy source to combat climate change , focusing on its production through water electrolysis and use in fuel cells for transportation, aligning with the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.As the effects of climate change take hold, our planet faces record heat waves, unprecedented storms, historic droughts, and wildfires.

Scientists have linked these events to greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, much of which is produced by human activity. But what if, instead of releasing harmful greenhouse gases into the environment, our airplanes and cars could run on fuel produced from water, using electricity from the sun or wind? What if this renewable fuel could provide backup power to the electric grid and be purchased from fueling stations across the nation? In this Science 101 video, scientists Debolina Dasgupta and Nancy Kariuki describe the science, technology, and applications of hydrogen energ

