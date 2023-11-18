Exploring Artificial Solid-Electrolyte Interphase Layers for Lithium Metal Batteries

Researchers are exploring the use of lithium metal as an anode in batteries to increase energy density but face challenges with the natural solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI), which is brittle and degrades performance. They are investigating artificial SEI (ASEI) layers, including polymeric and inorganic-organic hybrid types, to improve stability and functionality, addressing issues like dendrite growth and layer adhesion to pave the way for more efficient, safer lithium metal batteries.

Lithium metal, chosen for battery anodes due to its superior energy density compared to other materials, is a smart choice. Yet, challenges arise at the interface between the electrode and the electrolyte, presenting opportunities for enhancement to achieve safer and more efficient performance in future applications.Researchers from Tsinghua University are keen on replacing the graphite anode with a lithium metal anode to construct a battery system with higher energy density. However, the Li metal anode is unstable and readily reacts with electrolytes to form a solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI





