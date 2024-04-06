Exploited Chinese Workers Made Products for Giorgio Armani, Italian Police Say

Exploited Chinese workers employed in Italy by an unauthorized subcontractor made handbags and accessories for the Giorgio Armani fashion house in a series of supply chain abuses that the in-house production company failed to properly monitor, Italian police said Friday. The fashion house denied wrongdoing by GA Operations, which produces apparel, accessories and home decor for the Giorgio Armani Group brands.

“The company has always had control and prevention measures in place to minimize abuses in the supply chain,’’ the Armani statement said. “GA Operations will collaborate with the utmost transparency with the competent bodies to clarify its position on the matte

Giorgio Armani Fashion House Supply Chain Abuses Exploited Workers Italian Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Giorgio Armani bags were produced by exploited Chinese workers near Milan, Italian police sayItalian police say that underpaid and exploited Chinese laborers working for an unauthorized subcontractor made handbags and accessories for the Giorgio Armani…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Giorgio Armani bags were produced by exploited Chinese workers near Milan, Italian police sayItalian police say that underpaid and exploited Chinese laborers working for an unauthorized subcontractor made handbags and accessories for the Giorgio Armani fashion house.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Giorgio Armani bags were produced by exploited Chinese workers near Milan, Italian police sayItalian police say that underpaid and exploited Chinese laborers working for an unauthorized subcontractor made handbags and accessories for the Giorgio Armani fashion house.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Exploited Chinese Workers Found in Giorgio Armani Supply ChainUnderpaid and exploited Chinese workers working for an unauthorized subcontractor made handbags and accessories for the Giorgio Armani fashion house in northern Italy. The fashion house denies the allegations.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Zendaya Shines in Giorgio Armani Privé Gown at the OscarsZendaya makes a glamorous appearance at the Oscars in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé gown. She pairs the antique rose silk dress with Bulgari jewelry and presents at the ceremony.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Get Ready with Lana Condor for the Giorgio Armani Oscars PartyActress Lana Condor exclusively took InStyle behind-the-scenes as she got ready for the Giorgio Armani Oscars Party with her fiancé and glam team. See ahead for more details on Condor's look, her personal style, and the team that helps bring it all together.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »