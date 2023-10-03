Explainer: What Macron means when he says he wants to 'take back control' of French power prices

Electricity pylons of high-voltage electrical power lines are seen in Bouchain, France, August 1, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File PhotoPARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said last week his government would "take back control" of electricity prices by the end of the year, without spelling out what steps he would take.

He announced last year that France would build six new giant EPR nuclear reactors over the next decades, pitching it as a carbon-free source of energy that would help France meet climate goals, re-industrialise, and secure cheap electricity.

"We'll be able to announce in October electricity prices that are in line with our competitiveness," he said, adding this would apply to households and businesses. However, French officials say Germany is undermining a traditional French strength due to fears cheap nuclear electricity could provide French businesses with a competitive advantage over German companies.

That means they're effectively tied to gas prices, which rocketed after Russia cut supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine and are way above the cost of producing nuclear energy. headtopics.com

"Our country has the right to pay for electricity at the average cost of production and certainly not at the marginal cost of the latest gas-fired power plant in eastern Europe." French officials believe the current system gives France the legal tools to design a system with contracts between EDF and consumers via different methods known as Contracts for Difference or Power Purchasing Agreements.

