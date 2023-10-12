Explainer: Goldman Sachs and its role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File photoin a British arbitration court, as tensions escalate over a settlement agreement on the bank's role in the massive 1MDB corruption scandal.

But the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) said $4.5 billion was diverted to offshore bank accounts and shell companies, many linked to Low. Malaysian authorities say billions more remain unaccounted for.

Outrage over the scandal, which first erupted in public in 2015, played a part in Najib's defeat in the 2018 election, which resulted in the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) losing power for the first time since the formation of Malaysia following independence from British colonial rule. headtopics.com

Goldman has in the past said that certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB officials lied to it about how proceeds from the bond sales would be used. Tim Leissner, a former Goldman partner, pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiring to launder money and violate an anti-bribery law, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. He has not been sentenced and, according to media reports, he has been free on $20 million bail since his arrest in 2018.In 2020, Goldman agreed to pay $3.9 billion to the Malaysian government to settle a criminal probe.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Explainer-Goldman Sachs and its role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandalExplainer-Goldman Sachs and its role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Goldman Sachs arbitration over 1MDB settlement 'premature', Malaysia saysGoldman Sachs arbitration over 1MDB settlement 'premature', Malaysia says

Malaysia says Goldman Sachs suit 'premature' amid dispute over 1MDB settlementA Malaysian government task force said on Thursday it viewed Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) filing of arbitration proceedings as premature, after the firm sued Malaysia in a British court this week amid an escalating dispute over a 2020 settlement deal.

Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia as discord over 1MDB settlement escalatesGoldman Sachs Group (GS.N) is suing Malaysia in a UK court, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as tensions escalate over a settlement linked to its role in the 1MDB investment-fund scandal.

Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia as discord over 1MDB settlement escalatesGoldman Sachs sues Malaysia as discord over 1MDB settlement escalates

Goldman Sachs breaks ground on $500M campus in DallasConstruction on the $500 million project is set to start later this year.