Experts Predict 'Extremely Active' 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Get ready to batten down the hatches. Experts have predicted an 'extremely active' 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.'We anticipate a well above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean ,' researchers from the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project said in a 44-page report released on Thursday.

Activity in the 2024 season will rise considerably above the 1991-2020 average, with researchers predicting 23 named storms and 115 named storm days. Previous years had an average of 14.4 storm days and 69.4 named storm days.The Atlantic hurricane season starts around June 1 and finishes November 30, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October. Hurricane activity tends to peak in mid-September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administratio

Hurricane Atlantic 2024 Active Landfall United States Caribbean Storms

