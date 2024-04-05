Experts Claim FDA Approved Opioid Test Prematurely

A test to gauge if it's safe to prescribe a patient an addictive opioid may have been approved too soon by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, claims a letter sent to the agency by a group of experts. The test, called AvertD, is meant to screen for genetic markers suggesting that a person has a higher likelihood of developing an opioid use disorder (OUD). If the test result is positive, doctors could try alternative medications.
However, the FDA approved the test in December against the advice of its own advisory panel, the experts noted in their letter. They claim that AvertD is inaccurate and could actually lead to more opioid dependencies, not less. “This test will make the opioid crisis worse,” said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, medical director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University in Massachusetts and one of the those who signed the letter.He and the letter co-authors asked FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to revoke the agency's approval.Services Administration, over
FDA Opioid Test Avertd Genetic Markers Opioid Use Disorder Addiction Experts Approval Opioid Crisis
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: MyrWomensHealth - 🏆 152. / 63 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »