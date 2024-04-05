Experts Claim FDA Approved Opioid Test Prematurely

A test to gauge if it's safe to prescribe a patient an addictive opioid may have been approved too soon by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, claims a letter sent to the agency by a group of experts. The test, called AvertD, is meant to screen for genetic markers suggesting that a person has a higher likelihood of developing an opioid use disorder (OUD). If the test result is positive, doctors could try alternative medications.

However, the FDA approved the test in December against the advice of its own advisory panel, the experts noted in their letter. They claim that AvertD is inaccurate and could actually lead to more opioid dependencies, not less. “This test will make the opioid crisis worse,” said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, medical director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University in Massachusetts and one of the those who signed the letter.He and the letter co-authors asked FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to revoke the agency's approval.Services Administration, over

FDA Opioid Test Avertd Genetic Markers Opioid Use Disorder Addiction Experts Approval Opioid Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MedicineNet / 🏆 575. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New FDA-approved gene therapy for kids will cost record $4.25 millionA new one-time gene therapy that treats a rare disease in children will cost an eye-popping $4.25 million, making it the world's most expensive drug.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

New FDA-approved treatment for atrial fibrillation being used on Chicago-area patientsA new FDA-approved treatment for atrial fibrillation, a common heart condition impacting millions of Americans, is now being used on Chicago-area patients at…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Northwestern Hospital becomes first in Illinois to offer FDA-approved AFib treatmentNorthwestern Hospital has become the first medical facility in Illinois to offer a groundbreaking new treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

FDA-Approved Tests for Genetic Mutations and CancerLearn about FDA-approved tests for genetic mutations and cancer, including BRCA1/2, Carrier Screen, GeneSight® Psychotropic, CDx, multi-gene panel, and Tumor test.

Source: MyrWomensHealth - 🏆 152. / 63 Read more »

Amylyx May Pull FDA-Approved ALS Drug After Failed Phase 3 TrialTopline results for the ALS drug Relyvrio show that it failed to meet primary or secondary endpoints. The company says it may voluntarily pull the drug from the market.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Researchers Seek to Block Use of FDA-Approved OUD-Risk TestResearchers say a test meant to measure risk for opioid use disorder may cause harm. Their arguments are part of a larger debate about using genetic information to guide clinical care.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »