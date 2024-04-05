Experts Call for Revoking FDA Approval of Opioid Use Disorder Test

In a letter to the agency, a group of experts called on the commissioner to revoke its approval, saying the test doesn't work. The test, called AvertD, was approved by the FDA in December. It detects a handful of genetic markers that the manufacturer, California-based SOLVD Health , claims are associated with opioid use disorder .

It’s meant to be used before a person is prescribed an opioid for the first time; for example, ahead of a surgery that a doctor may prescribe opioids for pain management. The approval of the test has raised concerns among doctors and researchers who believe it may fail to identify people at risk for opioid use disorder, potentially leading to overprescribing. In a letter addressed to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf dated Thursday, a group of doctors and researchers called on the agency to revoke its approval, stating that the test doesn’t predict opioid use disorder “any better than chance”

FDA Approval Test Avertd Opioid Use Disorder Genetic Markers SOLVD Health Overprescribing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court considers Texas ruling revoking FDA approval of abortion drugThe nation’s highest court will consider a ruling from an Amarillo federal judge who revoked FDA approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. It’s the first major abortion-related case since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

FDA clears first digital treatment for depression, but experts caution that research is still earlyThe US Food and Drug Administration is allowing the use of Rejoyn, the first prescription digital treatment for major depressive disorder.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

FDA clears first digital treatment for depression, but experts caution that research is still earlyThe US Food and Drug Administration is allowing the use of Rejoyn, the first prescription digital treatment for major depressive disorder.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

FDA clears first digital treatment for depression, but experts caution that research is still earlyThe US Food and Drug Administration is allowing the use of Rejoyn, the first prescription digital treatment for major depressive disorder.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Experts Call on ICC to 'Prosecute Israelis Responsible for Bombing Hospitals'Jake Johnson is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

UN experts call on India to end violence, hate crimes against minoritiesAs India approaches national elections, UN experts demand an immediate end to attacks on minorities, expressing deep concern over escalating violence and discrimination.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »