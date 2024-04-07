Experts Call for Revoking FDA Approval of Opioid Test

In a letter to the agency, a group of experts called on the commissioner to revoke its approval, saying the test doesn't work. The test, called AvertD, was approved by the FDA in December. It detects a handful of genetic markers that the manufacturer, California-based SOLVD Health , claims are associated with opioid use disorder .

It’s meant to be used before a person is prescribed an opioid for the first time; for example, ahead of a surgery that a doctor may prescribe opioids for pain management. In 2022, about 6.1 million people in the U.S. were reported to have an opioid use disorder, according to statistics. However, there are concerns that the test may fail to identify people at risk for opioid use disorder, potentially leading to overprescribing. In a letter addressed to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf dated Thursday, a group of doctors and researchers called on the agency to revoke its approval, saying the test doesn’t predict opioid use disorder “any better than chance.” “This test will make the opioid crisis worse,” said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, medical director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University in Massachusetts and one of those who signed the letter. “It will contribute to overprescribing, it will contribute to an increased incidence of opioid use disorder. In other words, more people becoming newly addicted to opioids.

FDA Approval Opioid Test Avertd Genetic Markers Opioid Use Disorder Overprescribing Opioid Crisis

