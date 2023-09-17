Expert on U.S. Child Welfare Policy and Transnational Adoption

Briggs is an expert on U.S. and international child welfare policy and on transnational and transracial adoption. She is a professor of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Her research studies the relationship between reproductive politics, neoliberalism, and the longue durée of U.S. empire and imperialism. Briggs has also been at the forefront of rethinking the field and frameworks of transnational feminisms.

Briggs latest book, Taking Children: A History of American Terror (University of California Press, 2020), examines the 400-year-old history of the United States’ use of taking children from marginalized communities—from the taking of Black and Native children during America’s founding to the Donald Trump’s policy of family separation for Central American migrants and asylum seekers at the U.S./Mexico border—as violent tool for political end





HHS Announces Historic Child Welfare Package to Expand Support and Equity in Child Welfare SystemChild welfare expansion

3 questions for an expert on why the spike in child poverty is a policy choiceThe United States' child poverty rate more than doubled from 2021 to 2022, according to datareleased by the Census Bureau earlier this month. The primary driver of the jump from 4.6% to 12.4%, a surge affecting millions of children, was the end of the child tax credit expansion at the end of 2021.

Mississippi sees spike in child care enrollment after abortion ban and child support policy changeMississippi's human services director says the state has seen a consistent increase in the number of families accepting public assistance for child care since lawmakers banned abortion in almost all circumstances

