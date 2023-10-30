Expert: 'Johnson believes that Americans want to return to faith in God' as speaker's religion is at forefront of his politicsFILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath to be the new House speaker from the Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Johnson was elected unanimously in the first round and many would say that was an act of God after all the chaos including Johnson himself. He said prayed about this with his wife. Johnson is a staunch supporter of Israel and is planning to vote this week on a stand alone Israeli aid bill. Williams says this move will test his leadership.

“The further we drift from our moral roots, the more divided and worse we become as a nation. I think people forget that George Washington and General Patton prayed before battle,” Williams said. headtopics.com

