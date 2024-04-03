Experimental Liver-Growing Treatment Begins Phase II Trial in Humans

An experimental liver-growing treatment is facing its biggest test in humans yet. This week, biotech company LyGenesis announced that it has just begun a phase II trial of its therapy designed to grow miniature livers inside a person’s lymph nodes. If the therapy works as hoped, it could potentially save the lives of many people with life-threatening liver disease who are unable to obtain a conventional transplant. The treatment is currently called LYG-LIV-001.

It’s derived from donated livers that otherwise wouldn’t be a match for any potential transplant recipient. Certain cells known as hepatocytes are collected from these livers and suspended in a solution. Using a combination of minimally invasive surgery and endoscopic ultrasound, the cells are then transplanted over to the recipient’s upper abdominal lymph node

