Experienced Player Elliott Davison Ready for Fourth Full Season with UTSA

Stepping on the field for 2,433 defensive snaps between his time at UTSA and Incarnate Word, Elliott Davison stands as the most experienced player on the Roadrunners’ roster. He’s grown accustomed to change during that time, manning both safety positions in three different defensive systems .

As he stared down the decision of whether to return for a fifth year of college eligibility in 2024, Davison said he never wavered, wanting to experience a fourth full season after his true freshman campaign was cut in half by COVID-19. For once, Davison faces the prospect of entering a season with only minor change. After splitting snaps with Ken Robinson at the Roadrunners’ field safety spot last year, Davison has spent most of his time through spring practice at the boundary safety position that Rashad Wisdom manned most of the past five season

