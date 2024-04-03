Experienced Climber Dies in Mount St. Helens Avalanche

The collapse of an overhanging mass of snow has sent an experienced mountain climber plummeting to his death in the crater of Mount St. Helens in Washington. The climber, 42, had reached the summit of the volcano 28 times prior to his final attempt on Friday. He reached the top once more, but stood on a cornice, which is a mass of snow that hangs over the edges of mountains. The cornice was weakened by warmer temperatures and the sun and collapsed, causing the fatal fall and an avalanche.

The climber's belongings were found near the crater rim Saturday morning, and his body was recovered 1,200 feet below the summit inside the crater, the sheriff's office said. "He had such an adventurous spirit and we're all better off having known him," Mr

