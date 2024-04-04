Experience the Women's Basketball Final Four with a Free Trip to Tourney Town

Excitement is building with the Women’s Basketball Final Four in Cleveland just one day away. But if you don’t want to spend thousands on tickets, you can experience the Final Four with a free trip to Tourney Town . Fans can enjoy games, giveaways and more. News 5’s Elizabeth VanMetre was one of the first to see the NCAA’s special event and spoke with NCAA representative Meghan Wright.

“What we’re standing on is the main court inside Tourney Town…there’s going to be a ton of activities right here on this court throughout the entire weekend,” she said. “There’s going to be a wheelchair basketball game, there’s going to be programming throughout all the different days, we’re going to have the pep rally with the bands and the cheer squads for some of the teams participating this weekend – there’s going to be a lot happening.” Wright said those are just some of the activities, and there’s going to be something for everyone at Tourney Tow

Women's Basketball Final Four Cleveland Tourney Town Games Giveaways

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WEWS / 🏆 323. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado state basketball tournaments 2024 Final Four results and coverage, March 8The semifinals of the Colorado high school basketball state tournaments for Classes 4A-6A take place Thursday and Friday at Denver Coliseum. Our staff will be there throughout the weekend providing…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

College basketball predictions: Two long-shot Final Four bets ahead of March MadnessHere are two underdog teams that can make a run in the Big Dance, specifically to the Final Four.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

UConn Men's Basketball Team Arrives in Arizona for Final Four After Delayed FlightDefending national champion UConn men's basketball team finally touched down in Arizona for the Final Four at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday after a long delay and a red-eye flight. No. 1 seed UConn is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Alabama on Saturday night in the semifinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The championship game is Monday night.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Women’s NCAA basketball Final Four is set in dramatic fashionCaitlin Clark. That pretty much sums up the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight of the Women’s NCAA Basketball Division I tournament.

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

UConn Men's Basketball Faces Travel Issues En Route to Final Four in PhoenixThe Huskies didn't have much trouble punching their ticket to the Final Four but ran into logistical issues on Wednesday.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

UConn men's basketball team faces travel issues ahead of Final FourThe UConn men's basketball team faced travel delays due to mechanical issues before leaving for the Final Four in Arizona. The team's departure was pushed to 11:30 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, causing them to arrive in Arizona around 2 a.m. Pacific time Thursday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »