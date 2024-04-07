Experience the Upcoming Solar Eclipse with a Simulator

For those living along the path of totality—the projection of the moon’s shadow on the Earth’s surface—the celestial event is bound to delight. For everyone else, experiencing the total eclipse will require extensive planning … which, if you’re organized, should’ve already happened, but let’s face it, it probably has not. I, for one, was considering Lexington, Kentucky, as my viewing venue.
I had read that the eclipse there would be "deep partial," but having never before witnessed a solar eclipse, I wasn't sure whether that was good enough. My quest to find out led me to a nifty solar eclipse simulator that helps users visualize what April's solar eclipse will look like from any city, town, mountain peak, or desolate patch of land in the northern hemisphere. To feed your imagination as you "try out" various locations, the simulator lets you set choose one of more than 50 landscapes to match the vibe you're looking for—a city skyline, a snowy mountain range, or a placid lakefron
