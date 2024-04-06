Expensive Home Items That Are Worth It, According to Homeowners

To tell us which expensive things they bought for their home are worth it. Here are the helpful — and surprising — results: 'Ceiling fans and a wood burning stove. As someone who struggles to control their body temperature, I find these two things literally life-changing for comfort.' 'A good vacuum. Dysons can cost anywhere from $300–$1,000+, but they work so much better than any others, and if you take proper care of them, they can last you 10+ years.
Cost per use gets super low, but the upfront costs, even on sale, can be a bit of a sticker shock.' 'My Dyson vacuum cleaner. Almost 20 years later and still sucking up stuff from my floors like a pro.' 'A carpet cleaner, especially if you have little kids and/or pets. We bought a Bissell for about $200. and it makes cleaning up after them so much easier and keeps the carpets in good shape.' 'My stove. It's probably the most indulgent thing I've ever bought, but I absolutely love it and have no regrets.
Expensive Home Items Worth It Homeowners Investment
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »