Expanded Gag Order on Trump Now Includes Family Members of Judge and District Attorney

Aaron Katersky and Peter Charalamboushas expanded his limited gag order on the former president to cover the family members of the judge and the district attorney, following a request by prosecutors. The limited gag order now covers the family members of District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, after Trump targeted Merchan's daughter repeatedly on social media over her work with a group involved in Democratic politics.

prohibiting Trump from making comments about potential witnesses in the case, as well as jurors, lawyers, court staff, and their families. The order permitted Trump to continue making public comments about both Merchan and Bragg. On Monday, prosecutors asked Merchan to clarify whether the limited gag order he issued last week applies to the judge's family and relatives of Bragg. In his ruling late Monday, Merchan wrote that "The Defendant has a constitutional right to speak to the American voters freely, and to defend himself publicl

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Georgia Judge Rules on District Attorney's Involvement in Trump CaseA Georgia judge has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, but only if she removes special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom Willis had a romantic relationship. Otherwise, she must step aside from the case.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Judge’s Ruling on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Is a MessJudge Scott McAfee found no legal reason to disqualify DA Willis from prosecuting Donald Trump in Georgia, but he took shots at her character anyway.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Fulton County Judge admonishes District Attorney for racial commentsFulton County Judge Scott McAfee criticizes District Attorney Fani Willis for making racial comments during a speech at a church. Willis accused political opponents of using the 'race card' against her and co-defendant Mike Roman.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Judge Rules on Motions to Disqualify Fulton County District Attorney in Georgia Election Interference CaseJudge Scott McAfee has ruled on the motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others. The ruling states that while there is no proven conflict of interest, there is a significant appearance of impropriety that must be addressed. The State must choose between Willis or Wade to proceed with the case. Later, Nathan Wade resigned as a special prosecutor for the case.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after relationship with district attorneyA special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew Friday from the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after relationship with district attorneyNathan Wade offered his resignation in a letter to Fani Willis

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »